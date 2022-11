Not Available

Tsubasa to Hotaru follows 15-year-old Tsubasa Sonokawa, a young student—and renowned stalker? After one very romantic gesture by a popular upperclassman, she falls head over heels for who she believes to be her one true love. Unfortunately, love can be deceiving, as her feelings are soon proven to be one-sided; the upperclassman directly tells her that she’s annoying and that she needs to stop bothering him. How's that for some tough love?