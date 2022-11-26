Tsubushiya Reika

Not Available

"When Ikasama comes out, use your hammer to crush your hands," that is the rule of Ura Mahjong. Reika, a great female sparrow, beat many men and was scared as a crusher. However, as a substitute for Yakuza, Shimizu falls into a mean trap and Reika crushes her right hand. And a year later she came back. In order to save the women who are raped and sold their bodies by making a debt with Ura Mahjong. Before that, it was Shimizu, the nemesis of the relationship. And the last big game begins when the loser loses everything.