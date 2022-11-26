Not Available

Tsubushiya Reika

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    "When Ikasama comes out, use your hammer to crush your hands," that is the rule of Ura Mahjong. Reika, a great female sparrow, beat many men and was scared as a crusher. However, as a substitute for Yakuza, Shimizu falls into a mean trap and Reika crushes her right hand. And a year later she came back. In order to save the women who are raped and sold their bodies by making a debt with Ura Mahjong. Before that, it was Shimizu, the nemesis of the relationship. And the last big game begins when the loser loses everything.

    Cast

