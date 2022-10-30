Not Available

Tsugaru Folksong

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A young girl is being asked about a man with whom she was keeping company, as her grandmother plays a lament on a shamisen. Then the focus changes to a couple arriving from Tokyo - the woman returning to her home, the man an escapee from the yakuza. The man doesn't seem to mind when the woman sells her favours to tourists at the local bar, just as she seems to take his attentions to Yuki, a blind girl, with equanimity.

Cast

Kyôko EnamiIsako Nakazato
Kô NishimuraTamezo Tsukamoto
Kojiro Hongo
Minori TeradaYutaka
Haruko TodaWaki, Yuki's grand mother

