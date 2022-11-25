Tsuma ga koishita natsu

Not Available

One day, suddenly, his wife, Kaori (Mao Miyaji), lost his office worker, Koji (Noboru Kaneko), and was told by a doctor that his wife was three months pregnant. He was good, but he couldn't have a child between the two who were sexless. Not his own child. Whose child is it? Koji, who is deeply frustrated and suspicious, reunites with her affair partner, Reiko (Honoka), and reveals a fact she did not know. Kaori asks Reiko, who once stayed with Koji's child, to give up only the child. On the other hand, Kaori, who is disappointed with her guilty consciousness and betrayal of her husband, accidentally encounters her classmate Nakamura (Ryunosuke Kawai) in elementary school. He was sentenced to live for six months and clung to Nakamura clinging to "I do not want to die."