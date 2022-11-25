Tsuma no koibito

Not Available

A housewife troubled by her husband's adultery and her daughter's rebellious ways indulges in a relationship with her daughter's lover. Emiko (Hayama Reiko) witnesses her husband engaging in an affair, but finds herself unable to question him about it. Her daughter Hatsuho (Narita Risa) becomes flagrantly disobedient, and does not return home until morning on several occasions. One day, Emiko discovers an overly-expensive birthday present given to Hatsuho by her lover, and sets off for the bar to try to return it.