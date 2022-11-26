Tsumugu mono

Not Available

Takeo (Saburo Ishikura) works as an artisan of Echizen Washi (traditional hand papermaker). Since his wife passed away, Takeo has not been close with other people due to his bad temper. He collapses due to a brain tumor and half of his body becomes weaker. Due to his poor health, Takeo needs someone to help him. Yona (Kim Kkobbi) from South Korea comes to Fukui Prefecture and begins to work as his helper. Initially, Takeo and Yona do not get along due to their strong personalities and different backgrounds, but their relationship changes. - AsianWiki