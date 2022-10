Not Available

Who knew a sleepy Northern California town like Petaluma could produce a punk band of raucous and electrifying proportions? But that's exactly how the aptly named Tsunami Bomb -- which sold thousands of copies of its EP, "The Invasion from Within" -- is characterized. Fans who have yet to catch the band at work (and play) can do so with this astounding concert video that features their live show in Pomona, Calif.