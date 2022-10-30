Not Available

Christmas Day 2004, and across the Indian Ocean, tourists from around the globe are enjoying dream holidays in the sun. But none of them know that the very next day their video cameras will capture one of the most devastating natural disasters in recorded history, which will leave nearly 300,000 dead in eleven countries. Five years on, and told almost entirely using amateur footage, much of it never broadcast before, Tsunami: Caught on Camera is the moving true story of the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami told through the eyes of those who were actually there. Shot by ordinary people across the Tsunami's huge impact area, the remarkable amateur footage reveals what happened when the waves, caused by a massive underwater earthquake, hit land. This powerful, bold and intimate film reveals what it was like to be caught up in the events of that day and tells stories of panic and heart-breaking loss, as well as courage and miraculous survival.