Tsundere musume: Okute na shotaiken

The countryside, Sawai village, beyond the single- rail terminal station . The fields are spread out here, and there is a huge shopping mall nearby. Chihiro who lives here is still a virgin because Arasa is greeted because she pursued her ideal boyfriend too much. Tachihiro, who thinks it's not good to keep on pleading, calls a humane harmless serious man, Kyohei, who works at the same village office, and invites him to a love hotel, but because they are virgins and virgins who only know sex seen in adult videos, they remain awkward It ends in failure. One day, in the village office, we will hold a marriage hunting party to revitalize the youth and to eliminate depopulation in the whole region . Since women may not be gathering, women at the government office will participate while falling at the end of the day. The small romance pattern in the government office is now crossing.