Aimi, a mistress who never talks to customers. Although her appearance and play content have been well received, she continues to be cut off from the store due to his unfriendliness, and she is changing stores. One day, Aimi was cut off again and decided to live in an accident property with a shared toilet without a bath, which has a low rent. Aimi, who became a town, meets Kaoru, who sells a mysterious "Shishu", and Eguchi, a theoretical physicist who talks about parallel worlds, deepens exchanges, and has a mysterious experience in the world.