TT 2009 Review

Not Available

The 2009 Isle of Man TT Official Review delivers comprehensive coverage of a record-breaking event, with edge-of-the-seat drama from every race, special features and informed commentary from Steve Parrish and James Whitham. Produced for the first time by North One Television, there’s more on-board cameras with top riders than ever before and the slow-motion sequences recorded with the Hi-Motion camera are a spellbinding innovation. The skill it takes to control 240bhp superbikes at over 190mph has never been so spectacularly captured. Experience every vital moment, including John McGuinness scoring his 15th TT win and setting a new outright lap record - an average speed of 131.578mph around the 37.73-mile course. There’s the unforgettable PokerStars Senior TT triumph by Steve Plater, the fearsome battles between Ian Hutchinson and Guy Martin, the heartbreak of Bruce Anstey and Cameron Donald, the emotional return of the Dunlop name to the winner’s step and much more.