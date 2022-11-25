TT 2010 Review

Not Available

The record books show that the 2010 Isle of Man TT fuelled by Monster Energy was dominated by one person – history man Ian Hutchinson, whose place in the TT legend was secured when he took victory in all five solo races, a feat never before achieved. However, they also show the 2010 TT was one of the closest, fastest and most thrilling feasts of real road racing ever seen. Lap records were smashed in almost every race, with victory decided by as little as 1.32 seconds - after more than 150 miles of racing on the challenging roads of the iconic Mountain course.