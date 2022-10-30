TT 2013: The Perfect Lap

Not Available

The 37.73 mile Isle of Man TT Mountain Course has been a proving ground for motorcycles and their riders since 1911. For over one hundred years brave men and women have pushed themselves and their machines to the limit to try and record the fastest average lap speed. Unlike most other motorcycle races the TT is a time trial and pits competitors against the clock rather than against each other. In 1911 Frank Phillip on a potent two-stroke Scott set the first record at over 50 mph average for the lap - in 2009 John McGuinness lapped in 17’12.30, an average lap of 131.578mph. This programme takes the fastest recorded sector times and plays them back to bak to make the 'Perfect Lap'. Over the course of an hour the programme looks at the history of the lap records at the TT before playing the onboard footage of five men riding the fastest recorded sectors of the TT course - but will they be quicker than John McGuinness?