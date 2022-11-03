TT: A Film Documentary

Not Available

The TT is the world’s most famous motorcycle race, renowned since 1907 as the ultimate test of man and machine. For the thousands of fans who travel to the Isle of Man each year it is a pilgrimage to the shrine of motorcycling. This documentary captures the spirit and character that surrounds the festival through the eyes of those involved in it. Through director Andy Stickland’s candid approach, the real TT is seen on film for perhaps the first time. It reveals the emotions, fears and thrills throughout the fortnight that go hand-in-hand with the excitement of the racing. It offers an all-access pass to the pit lane tensions, and gives an angle to the TT that is seldom, if ever, seen by the spectator.