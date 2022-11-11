TT: Centenary Celebration

Not Available

This remarkable film was commissioned by Duke from Greenlight Television to capture the magic of the 100th anniversary of the Isle of Man TT. Directed by Andrew Stickland, the man behind the critically-acclaimed TT: A Film Documentary, this programme gets under the skin of the event and celebrations, letting the fans, the marshals, the organisers, the locals and more have their say, looking at the impact of the TT on the Island, capturing the off-track attractions and discovering what it means to race. It is an in-depth study of the importance of the event, examining what draws thousands of people from around the world, as well as a fascinating look at what it means to be a biker.