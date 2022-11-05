TT Review 2000

Not Available

Stunning action, excitement, drama and controversy - TT 2000 had it all. This is some of the gutsiest racing ever seen on the Mountain Circuit including the awesome hat tricks scored by Joey Dunlop and David Jefferies and the first ever 125mph lap! If you want to relive the magic of TT 2000, and learn more about the world's greatest road racing festival, this DVD is all you need. Check out action from every race, filmed from the very best vantage points plus hair-raising shots from the unique kerbcam, on-bike footage and spectacular aerial views. In between the racing you can enjoy rider interviews and loads of off-track antics. This is TT2000. There will never be one like this again.