TT Review 2003

Not Available

There’s nothing remotely like it anywhere in the wide world of motorcycle and motor sports. Only the notorious TT Mountain Course presents its challengers with over 37 miles of public roads to attack at mind-boggling speeds. The ultimate challenge has been there since 1907 and in 2003 Ireland’s Adrian Archibald was the one to conquer it in determined, ultra high speed style on his 1000cc TAS Suzuki. Sadly, Archibald’s win in the Duke F1 was to be dedicated to his TAS teammate David Jefferies, 2002’s fastest man and outright lap record holder, who was fatally injured in a practice accident. Later in the week the Ulsterman set a runaway 126+mph average pace in the Senior to achieve a fitting and emotional win for the TAS Suzuki team. Watch Kiwis Bruce Anstey and Shaun Harris power their way to victory and marvel at Molly’s sidecar wheel-spinning over the Mountain to yet one more win!