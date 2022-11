Not Available

Romance, fame and jealousy are a volatile mix in this epic romance from director Shashi Raj. Manpreet is a television VJ with a crush on Punjabi pop singer Sameer. When the two meet for an interview, the chemistry is undeniable, and the two fall in love and marry. But can their love survive Sameer's jealousy? The strength of their bond is tested when an old friend reappears in Manpreet's life, and a misunderstanding threatens their happy home.