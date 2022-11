Not Available

A man dressed in ancient Malay Sultanate has saved Datuk Mohd Nor and his Sahira of criminals. Because the man was wounded in the shoulder, Datuk Mohd Nor bring it home. When the man was conscious, he introduced himself as Hang Tuah, Malay hero in the 15th century. Everyone believes that he has lost his memory, but Sahira began to believe the stories of Tuah.