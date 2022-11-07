Not Available

Mr. Wahid served as General Manager at a construction company. Employees consisting of cleaners, cooks, clerks and employees of the dwarf. The company has bought a piece of land to build a house, but the sites are occupied by a young widow named Rokiah, and his sister Jamilah. Mr. Wahid fell in love with Rokiah, while Rokiah sister, Jamilah love with Mr. Wahid son named James. Mr. Wahid finally prohibit Jamilah maintain ties with his son James. Mr. Wahid has been known to act by Yusni and Mak Enon which intended to report the matter to Tuan Besar, the actual owner of the company.