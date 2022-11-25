Tuan Spies

Not Available

Through this essay film, spectators will experience what has happened to Bali Island (projected as a Mother) and her child (Balinese people) in the last couple of years. Walter Spies acts as a figure who will receive this love letter from Bali Island. Walter Spies' impact on Bali tourism was like two sides of a coin, contradict each other between the good and the bad. Bali Island is lost to an abandoned premise with Spies' death, make her need to face this exploitation alone. She needs to survive the torture due to touristic commercialization.