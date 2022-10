Not Available

A dramatisation of the struggles of Sheikh Haji Muhammad Saleh, known as Tuanku Tambusai (Tuanku, an honorific; Tambusai, a nameplace), against the Dutch colonialists (and their factional traditionalist Sumatran collaborators) in Sumatra, during the Padri (Priest, the Dutch moniker for Muslim scholars) Wars of the 1830s. Tuanku Tambusai is officially honored as one of the National Heroes of Indonesia for his part in Indonesian history.