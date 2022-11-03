Tubabs In Africa

Not Available

"Tubabs" is a nickname for foreigners, especially white ones, in the West African country of Gambia. In this documentary filmed by Mary Flannery, a group of college students from St. Mary's College of Maryland travel to Gambia as part of an anthropology course. Throughout their time in the river-country , they experience a world radically different from their own. Interactions with the local populace, daily chores, and the individual projects the students conduct all help them learn what exactly it means to be a "tubab".