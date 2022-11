Not Available

After Max Raabe we get to know Kurt Tucholsky. He was one of the satirists and copywriters who lived and worked in 1920s Berlin. There he wrote couplets for the cabarets of the time. Although he was best known as a journalist. He eventually moved abroad, away from the nascent Nazism. Finally, he actually ended up in Sweden. Today we can visit his grave at the cemetery in Mariefred.