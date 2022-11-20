Tuck Bushman and the Legend of Piddledown Dale

Not Available

Tuck Bushman (Chris Lumb) is an out of luck and out of work TV presenter / creature hunter. When strange things start to happen in the remote Yorkshire village of Piddledown Dale, the mayor Eli Nefarious (Rob Girdler), offers a reward to the person who can capture the culprit. Tuck jumps at the chance to claim the prize and heads off, with snobby director Jerry Stains (Matthew Jackson) in tow, to make a programme of his triumph and get his career back on track. Little does Tuck know that there is more brewing in the village than tea and some old wounds and old flames will surface from his past, not to mention his ex-girlfriend Felicity Scruples (Natalie Smeaton). Mad doctors, monster hunters, camping, booby traps, car chases and even a giant sheep make this a trip to Piddledown Dale you won't forget!