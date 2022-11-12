Not Available

TUCKED is a raw and tender drama about an aging 80 year old drag queen who forms an unlikely friendship with a younger queen, both struggling with their own issues of gender identity and mortality. As they discover more about each other, they realize how to truly be themselves. It's a 'slice of life' drama about love, loss and friendship; a feel good film with a great charm and sense of humour. Tucked was screened at Outfest Los Angeles in July 2018 and won two awards - AUDIENCE AWARD - BEST NARRATIVE FEATURE GRAND JURY PRIZE - INTERNATIONAL NARRATIVE FEATURE