Jimmy Lydon plays Andy Bryant, a University of Arizona student whose grades suffer because of his preoccupation with an upcoming intercollegiate rodeo. Andy's father (Joe Sawyer) is more interested in embarrassing a rival at the rodeo than he is with his son's academic progress. When his lack of focus nearly causes a tragic accident in the university chemistry lab, Andy decides to hunker down and study.
|Jimmy Lydon
|Andy Bryant
|Penny Edwards
|Laurie Sherman
|Deanna Wayne
|Jennifer Johnson
|Charles Russell
|Gregg Johnson
|Joe Sawyer
|Tod Bryant
|Walter Sande
|George Reeves
