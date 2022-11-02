1949

Tucson

  • Western
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 26th, 1949

Studio

Sol M. Wurtzel Productions

Jimmy Lydon plays Andy Bryant, a University of Arizona student whose grades suffer because of his preoccupation with an upcoming intercollegiate rodeo. Andy's father (Joe Sawyer) is more interested in embarrassing a rival at the rodeo than he is with his son's academic progress. When his lack of focus nearly causes a tragic accident in the university chemistry lab, Andy decides to hunker down and study.

Cast

Jimmy LydonAndy Bryant
Penny EdwardsLaurie Sherman
Deanna WayneJennifer Johnson
Charles RussellGregg Johnson
Joe SawyerTod Bryant
Walter SandeGeorge Reeves

