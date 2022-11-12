Not Available

Tudo que é apertado rasga

  • Documentary

What does Brazilian cinema tell us? What does Brazilian cinema tell us about black actresses and actors? ‘Pressed, Ripped Apart’, a film by Fabio Rodrigues Filho, makes use of archival sources to retrieve the trajectory of black actresses and actors who, between absences and delimited presences, between the fallacy of a racial democracy – based on the harmony among Brazil’s diverse identities – and an erasure of identity, strain the history of Brazilian audiovisual and above all, our own history.

