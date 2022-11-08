Not Available

Tugumi

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Shochiku-Fuji Company

Tugumi, who lives in a small seaside town, has been in delicate health from birth. Her parents spoiled her and she is rough and selfish. However, a few people are attracted by her beauty and unique character. In this summer, Tugumi loves Kyoichi Takahashi, who works in the art gallery of the town. One of Tugumi's old boy friends, the leader of bad boys, attacks Kyoichi and kills Tugumi's pet dog from jealousy. Tugumi plans revenge.

Cast

Tomoko Nakajima
Hiroyuki Sanada
Misako Watanabe
Morio Agata
Masami Shimojô

