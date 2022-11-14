Tuina Therapy by AOBTA

Not Available

Tuina Chinese Bodywork is the manual therapy of traditional Chinese Medicine. Tuina uses hand techniques to effect changes in the balance of the circulation of the Qi, vital energy, through the acupuncture channels of the body and its musculoskeletal relationships. In this video the major hand tehniques of the Shanghai School of Tuina are demonstrated. Rolling, finger-springing, kneading, press-rubbing, grasping and passive joint movement from the nucleus of Tuina Chinese Bodywork. This video presents a full body massage suitable for a one hour session in a spa setting. This massage is excellent for hypertension.