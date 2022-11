Not Available

Slaughtering chickens for a living, Tao spends most of his time in close proximity with the birds which seem to be the only companions to his solitude. Until one day three strange gangsters come to hide in the abandoned building where he is living in, bringing violence, noisy drunkenness, bullying and a young prostitute. Turning for the worst, the situation will precipitate into a spiral of muted love and cruel torture to an utterly unpredictable outcome.