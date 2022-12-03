Tukšās zemes ritmi

Not Available

Fourteen year old Arvids lives in a small village and spends most of his time daydreaming about his future plans together with his best friend Klavs. One morning, while jogging, Arvids unintentionally finds himself in a situation that makes him witness a dreadful manifestation of his own ferocious nature. As a result, Arvids starts to see an environment around him from a different perspective and ponders on his own future inside it. Arvids is faced with a decision - to give in to pressure of his peers or to take responsibility for the consequences of his own actions.