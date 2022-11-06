Not Available

Stunning photography of icy tundra does not make up for dramatic weaknesses in this average story about a brother searching for clues to the death of his sibling in a forbidding environment. Erik (Thomas Eje) is newly divorced and a depressed, despairing man who arrives in Greenland after his brother died in a hang-gliding accident. He eventually moves in with an Inuit woman Soerine (Naja Rosing Olsen) and her son Nikki, whom Erik suspects is his dead brother's child. His search and suspicions are punctuated by other subsidiary, mini-dramas, and long, sweeping vistas of the ice-bound landscape.