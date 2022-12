Not Available

Tulasi is a 2007 Telugu action film produced by D.Suresh Babu on Suresh Productions banner and directed by Boyapati Srinu. It stars Venkatesh, Nayantara in lead roles with music is scored by Devi Sri Prasad. It was later dubbed into Malayalam with the same title. The film recorded as Super Hit at box-office and was also dubbed into Hindi as The Real Man Hero in 2008.