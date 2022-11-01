Not Available

Tulasi (Venkatesh) is a lovable guy who falls in love with a co-tourist Vasundhara (Nayana Tara) in Europe. They like each other and get married.Hailing from faction-ridden Palnad area, Venkatesh family is horn-locked with the villainous headman (Jayaprakash Reddy). In the civic elections, Tulasi enters into a tug of war with the villain and takes up hectic campaign to see the win of his father (Vijay Kumar) and he does it. Raging with grudge, the villain sends his henchmen to kill Tulasi and in the clash, Vasundhara