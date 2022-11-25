Tulay German - Years of Fire and Cinders

Not Available

The film explores the legacy of the influencial singer who came of age in time of social upheaval and her music served as platform as political activist. She had complicated with her country and intense relationship with her lifelong partner Erdem Buri, who was also politically persecuted. Using her own story as a parallel minor narrative, filmmaker Didem explores the themes of art, identity and politics. This is particularly timely approach given the social and economical turmoil the world is faced. DIdem's story serves as contemporary corollary, giving the viewer additional lens to view German's work and her continuing relevance.