Tule Kuna: Cantamos para no morir

Separated by the armed conflict and threatened by powerful interests over the Tapón del Darién (The Darien Plug) on the border between Colombia and Panama, the Tule Kuna try to stay together and defend their culture armed solely with their ancestral chants. The documentary accompanies the return of the Kuna people from Panama to their ancestral lands in Colombia three years after the massacre of six of the tribe’s ancestral authorities perpetrated by Colombian paramilitaries in a 2003 foray into Panamanian territory.