We all have a mysterious and invisible creature with whom we share our lives and our emotions. But only Tulip, an eleven year old girl, has the ability to see these strange and fantastical beings. Thanks to Nathan, a boy of the same age, and the creatures who come to her aid, Tulip discovers that there is a hidden family secret behind her special gifts. With, at the end of the journey, the discovery that she is able to accomplish great things.