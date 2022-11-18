Not Available

This is a story about one of the most talented Lithuanian filmmaker Algimantas Puipa and his brother Audrius Puipa, who lived briefly, but left exclusively original paintings. Twenty years ago, the death of Algimantas brother have became his biggest loss, which he is still going through today. At the moment, Lithuanian cinemas are playing Algimantas Puipa's latest feature film-drama about two other brothers, overwhelmed with mutual revenge, and anticipating each other's death. This agonizing opposition will be an axis of the documentary called Tulip Field - spinning the polyphony of love and hatred, good and evil.