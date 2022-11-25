Tulips For Rose

Not Available

At Payden Farms, Rose meets Tom Novak — a handsome “flower broker” who acts as a liaison between the farm and local distributors — and discovers that the farm is faltering financially and that her parents are considering selling it to a ruthless competitor. As a last-ditch effort, Tom arranges for Frank to enter his most special tulip in an upcoming flower contest with the hopes of achieving national recognition and generating business. But when Frank’s flowers are mysteriously sabotaged, Rose struggles to find a way to get them to bloom in time for the competition. Along the way, she finds herself appreciating her humble beginnings, reconciling with Frank, and falling into a blossoming romance with Tom. With time running out, Rose must rediscover her green thumb to save her family’s farm, and decide whether she’ll find true happiness — and true love — by staying in Los Angeles or returning to her folksy hometown.