Not Available

Tulpa - Demon of Desire

  • Thriller
  • Horror

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Italian Dreams Factory

Lisa Boeri is at the top of her corporate career, but at night she frequents the notorious Club Tulpa, owned by a mysterious Tibetan guru. Unshackled from repression and guilt, Lisa will do anything with any stranger to attain a higher consciousness, but when her lovers start getting murdered in shocking ways, Lisa can’t go to the police because of the scandal impacting on her day job, so she tries to unmask the anonymous assassin herself, with truly nightmare consequences.

Cast

Claudia GeriniLisa
Michele PlacidoRoccaforte
Nuot ArquintKiran
Crisula StafidaGiulia
Michela CesconGiovanna
Michela CesconGiovanna

View Full Cast >

Images