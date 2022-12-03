Tulpen aus Amsterdam

Not Available

Anna Lechner loves her work as a flower wholesaler in Amsterdam and has found her dream husband, Ed Verkerk, an ambitious tulip grower. But when her father dies, he makes her promise to take care of her younger sister Lilli. Since a serious childhood car accident, in which the mother died, Lilli is handicapped and full of complexes. Anna stays in Munich for the time being to help Lilli and thus puts her luck to risk with Ed. Lilli, however, gets to know the doctor Lorenz and hovers in the seventh heaven. But Anna is suspicious. which Lilli completely misinterprets.