Tulsi tells the story of Tulsi, married to a drunkard Suraj. The couple is blessed with four kids. One evening, while Suraj is away, his friend tries to molest Tulsi. When Suraj gets to know of it, he beats Yashpal black and blue. A furious Yashpal swears revenge. In the meanwhile, Tulsi is diagnosed with blood cancer. Yashpal attacks Suraj and murders him. A distraught Tulsi now decides to get her kids adopted by different families before she's gone.