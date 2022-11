Not Available

A documentary about the Tulun maniac. They've been looking for him for 30 years. From 2001 to 2012, he committed dozens of crimes: he officially confessed to 25 rapes, but investigators believe that there were at least 50 victims. He killed two girls. The maniac was arrested in January 2019 almost by accident. In the film, the victims of the Tulun maniac tell this story with open faces, not afraid of anything.