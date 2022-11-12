Not Available

Present time. A squad of young soldiers of the Russian army during the march-throw splits from the main group. In order to save time, they decide to cut the path, but get into the strange fog, which transfers them to the past, right into the World War the Second. Boys, who saw fight only in the movies, and imagined it on the training field, get into the heart of the real WAR. Real courage, real fear, real love and hate, and real DEATH. No time to ask questions. Survive and fight for your country!