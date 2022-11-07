Tumhare Liye

Not Available

Gauri and Prakash are in love and get intimate. Their ways are separate, and Prakash must marry Renuka, as she meets his family's approval. Gauri gets pregnant as a result of this intimacy, gets ill, and is hospitalized. It is here that the truth surfaces about Gauri and Prakash, as details are revealed of their past birth, in which they were lovers - Gangadhar Upadhyay, and Gauri, and Kalavati (presently Renuka). During this previous birth too, Gauri gets pregnant, gets ill, and passes away, because of Kalavati's interference. The child in her womb does not survive, and as a result Gangadhar also gets killed. In this birth, the only way Prakash can survive is after someone who loves him sacrifices their life for him.