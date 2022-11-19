Tumsa Nahin Dekha

Not Available

Twenty years ago, after killing his brother, Sardar Rajpal flees from his hometown in Shillong and re-locates in the rural area of Assam along with his adopted daughter, Meena. He asks his wife, Kamla, to send their son, Shankar, so that he can employ him and get him married to Meena. Shankar arrives and he is welcomed by Sardar who employs him and introduces him to Meena. A few days another young man shows up at his door claiming that he is Kamla's son. A baffled Sardar also welcomes him, and puts both the young men under observation in order to find who the real Shankar is. The question remains why would anyone want to impersonate Shankar, and what will happen to Sardar himself after the Police catch up with him for killing his brother 20 years ago.