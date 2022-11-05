Tunay na ina

Not Available

Magdalena (Rosario Moreno) becomes pregnant because she was raped by Antonio (Exequiel Segovia). Before his death, her father (Precioso Palma) gives up the baby for adoption, thinking that no man can ever understand her past. Magdalena is engaged to Roberto (Rudy Concepcion), a decent, well-off young man. Haunted by her conscience, Magdalena writes Roberto a letter, admitting her past. Her aunt, afraid that the wedding may be called off, intercepts the letter and hides it. Assuming that Roberto has accepted her in spite of her past, she marries him.