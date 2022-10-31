Not Available

A film that presents a day in the life of a reindeer herder brigade in Chukotka, Siberia northeastern furthest region, deep in the Tundra along the coasts of the Bering strait. The film is an ambiental portrait with no narrative lines, pretends to transport the viewer into the tundra landscape, using image and sound, the soundtrack is mixed live, with ambient sound and field recordings captured in location and mixed with a live musicalisation through effects and other musical processes mixed live.