Tuneega Tuneega

Rama Swamy (Prabhu) and Ravindra Babu (Nagababu) are childhood friends who stay together. Their kids Karthik (Sumanth) and Nidhi (Rhea) are of the same age but they hate each other and torment each other by playing pranks. After a while, Nidhi is sent abroad for her further studies. After a gap of 12 years, Nidhi comes back and meets Karthik at a family function. It’s love at first sight for Karthik, but he hides his identity. Slowly Nidhi comes to know the truth, and in the process, falls for Karthik’s charms. Just when everything seems rosy, Nidhi’s family wants her to marry someone else. The rest of the story is about how Karthik solves all the issues and wins his love.